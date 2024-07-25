Manchester United reveals away kit for 2024/25 season - but how much does the 90s throwback cost?
The club, partnered with Adidas, has drawn inspiration from the club’s 90s kits. The new design features an all-over graphic centered around a custom 'M' pattern, reminiscent of popular shirts from that era.
The shirt's royal blue, textured pattern – created with repeated circular motifs on a navy-blue background – pays tribute to the 3D monograms often seen on Manchester United kits 30 years ago. The design also honors the three rivers running through Manchester – the Irk, Medlock, and Irwell – which are significant to Manchester United as the point where the Theatre of Dreams intersects with the city.
The polo collar showcases three lighter shades of blue, symbolising the connection between fans and players to the club’s home while wearing away colors.
The back of the shirt is highlighted by silver detailing, including the iconic adidas three stripes on each shoulder, the adidas and sponsor logos, and the Manchester United Devil on the back of the collar, providing a modern and premium touch to the club's famous icon.
Sam Handy, SVP of product and design at Adidas, said: “We have the honour every season to resonate with fans via special nods to their club and culture – and for the Manchester United away kit this season, it’s the city itself. Through features such as the collar and a nostalgic design that speaks to beloved design codes, we champion elements of the city and club’s history, finished with premium modern details to stand out on the streets, in the stands and on the pitch.”
The new shirt is now available for purchase online at United Direct, in person at the Megastore at Old Trafford, and selected Adidas retail stores. The new kit costs £80 for a standard shirt and £85 for one with long sleeves. The child-sized version of the shirt costs £55.
