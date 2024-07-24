Jadon Sancho is the subject of PSG’s interest. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

A Manchester United star is in PSG’s sights in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have made some headway in the summer transfer window thus far. They have already brought Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford but who else are they looking at before the window shuts?

United are still in ‘contact’ with one of their main transfer targets. Meanwhile, a trio of top clubs - PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus - all want to sign a United player who has had a tough time ever since he joined the Red Devils. Will he leave the club or stick out his time at Old Trafford?

Manchester United ‘remain’ in communication with PSG over Manuel Ugarte

While Manchester United have not put forth an official offer for PSG star Manuel Ugarte as of yet, the two parties remain ‘in discussion’ according to a recent report from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Romano wrote: “Manchester United remain in discussion with PSG for Manuel Ugarte, after green light from player and personal terms agreed last week. No agreement between clubs yet. Man United are also in talks to decide how to proceed on new terms with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.”

PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus all interested in Jadon Sancho

The future of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United is currently unclear. While reports have suggested that he and Erik ten Hag have repaired their relationship and that he could return to the matchday squad, he has also been linked with moves to PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.