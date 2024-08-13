A Bolton Wanderers legend has died. | Getty Images

A Bolton Wanderers and football legend has passed away at the age of 77.

Footballer Roy Greaves, who made just under 500 league appearances for Bolton Wanderers between the years of 1965 and 1980, has died at the age of 77.

A local legend in Bolton, Greaves was born in Farnworth, just two miles to the southeast of the town centre. He made more outfield appearances than anyone else in the Trotters’ history, playing as both a striker and as a midfielder - only Eddie Hopkinson recorded more professional appearances for Bolton. He began his career as a forward, before transitioning into midfield during his latter years in the game.

A hard working and physical attacking player, Greaves was never the most prolific of goal scorers - he was defined by his indomitable work ethic on the pitch. In total, he scored 66 league goals during his 15 year stint with Wanderers.

He was part of the acclaimed 1972/73 team that won the Third Division title and then the Second Division title in 1978, alongside other Bolton legends such as Frank Worthington, Peter Reid, Willie Morgan and Sam Allardyce at various points of his run with the club.

Outside of Bolton, Greaves played for Seattle Sounders in the MLS (including their indoor football team) and enjoyed a brief stint with Rochdale towards the end of his career. After his time in football came to an end, Greaves returned to Bolton to run a pub.

Bolton issued a statement in the wake of Greaves’ death on their official club website, which reads: “Everyone connected with Bolton Wanderers is deeply saddened to hear of the death of another former playing great in Roy Greaves.

“His death follows that of fellow former Farnworth resident and Wanderers’ legend Tommy Banks at the age of 94 in June. Wanderers will pay tribute to the pair at Sunday’s home televised League One fixture against Wrexham.”