Tottenham Hotspur FC has a number of famous fans | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Top-flight Tottenham Hotspur has a number of celebrity supporters - Lewis Pearson takes a look at 10 of their most famous fans.

Like most top-flight football clubs, Tottenham Hotspur boasts a number of celebrity fans. From news readers to A-list movie stars and musicians, Spurs supporters are an eclectic mix.

Given that Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, it's unsurprising they have garnered one or two more well known fans, however, these celebs are not merely seeking more of the limelight by supporting a high-profile club as most on this list have been lifelong supporters.

Some of these Spurs supporters may come as a surprise to you while others are more well know Lilywhites fans - read on to find out Tottenham's most famous fans.

10 of Tottenham Hotspur's most famous fans

Trevor McDonald: The famous journalist who has fronted documentaries such as how to catch a killer, inside death row and women behind bars has been a lifelong Tottenham fan, and started supporting the club ‘when spurs won the double in the 1960’s.

Adam Richman: Well known for the TV show ‘Man vs Food’, he has a love for the team due to their passion and drive. He has even featured on the official Tottenham Hotspur YouTube channel touring the stadium.

AJ Tracy: The famous UK rap artist =has attended numerous Spurs games and has a deep history with the club. He has been a spurs fan since he was a little boy and has even been spotted attending Spurs games whilst they were on tour in Korea.

Lord Alan Sugar: Well known for being on the TV show the apprentice, Lord Alan Sugar also took the role as chairman of spurs from 1991-2001 and is a big fan of the club.

Kenneth Branagh: The world renowned actor and filmmaker who starred in Harry Potter, Oppenheimer and Death on the Nile fell in love with spurs from a young age and maintained his commitment when moving from Belfast to Reading.

Mark Wahlberg: The famous actor, known for films such as Ted and Planet of the Apes, has been pictured with Tottenham stars along with featuring on an acting Masterclass with Spurs legend Ledley King.

Nicholas Kyrgios: A Tennis player who has won a total of seven ATP titles, he has also been spotted wearing a Tottenham jersey whilst training.

Tom Holland: The third Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, said in an interview with Spurs that he has followed the club ever since the 2019 Champions League Final.

JK Rowling: Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, is a spurs fan thanks to her family ties. Whilst not being massively into football, she still has Tottenham as her club of choice.

Adele: Famous English singer, best known for songs such as ‘Hello’ and ‘Hometown Glory’, Adele has been a Spurs fan all of her life, also being captured on video singing the famous ‘glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur’ chant.