Harry Kane has delivered a positive assessment of the new signing set to succeed the England captain in leading the line at Tottenham Hotspur.

Just over 12 months have passed since Kane brought an end to his record-breaking spell with his boyhood club to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. After the likes of Timo Werner and Richarlison struggled to match Kane’s outstanding goalscoring record last season, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou stepped back into the transfer market to add another option at the top end of the pitch in recent days. Just hours before Saturday’s friendly with Kane’s Bayern side, Spurs confirmed they had completed the £65m signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke after he scored 21 goals in 42 appearances for the Cherries last season.

After making a late substitute appearance on his first return to Spurs since his departure last summer, Kane described the addition of Solanke as ‘a really good signing’ and wished the former Liverpool youngster well as he prepares for his first season in North London.

The England skipper told Sky Sports: "It should be great. Dom is a great player, plays with high intensity, high speed. For sure he’s going to get chances in this team with the way that Ange plays. You saw that today with two top teams going at it toe-to-toe so I think it’s a really good signing. I saw him in the dressing room there and just wished him all the best and of course I hope that he has a good season."

Man Utd plot shock bid for Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly keen to add to their attacking ranks before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Red Devils are currently working to complete the signings of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui over the coming days but are also said to be considering a move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The Republic of Ireland international is reportedly a long-term target for the Red Devils and that interest has intensified following the arrival of sporting director Dan Ashworth, who played a role in helping the Seagulls secure the signing of the striker during his time at the Amex Stadium.

The Daily Star has reported the 13-time Premier League champions are considering submitting a £50m bid for Ferguson during the final weeks of the transfer window as they try to tempt Brighton into a sale. Chelsea have also been linked with the striker in recent month after he 16 goals and provided five assists in 65 appearances for Brighton. Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has already admitted the sale of Ferguson could be part of the plan for the Seagulls - but stressed he was keen to aid his development by retaining his services ‘in the short-term’.

Speaking earlier this year, he told talkSPORT: “Someone like Evan, who is an incredible talent, he’s still got a way to go to learn his trade. Letting him go at some point in the future is going to be I’m sure part of the overall plan, both from our side and Evan’s side. But in the short-term we want to try and make sure we develop him the best we can.”