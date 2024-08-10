Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest round-up of transfer stories from the Premier League including major updates for Manchester United.

The 24-year old Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt who is a Netherlands International, is set to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s defence as Manchester United appears to have reached an agreement to sign him. According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, Matthijs de Ligt,” will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth €45 million, plus €5m in add-ons.

“Subject to undergoing a medical, De Ligt is to join United on a five-year contract that includes the option to extend by an additional 12 months.”

It looks like De Ligt is not the only player leaving Bayern Munich for Manchester United as the MailOnline has reported that “Bayern have also accepted a £17m bid from United for full back Mazraoui, a proposal of £13m plus £4m in bonuses enough to secure the 26-year-old.

“This move, however, is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka departing Old Trafford.

“West Ham have thrashed out a £15m fee with United for the full back but talks are ongoing over the length of his deal. Wan-Bissaka must also tie up financial loose ends with the Red Devils before joining the East London club.

In May 2022, Bayern Munich signed Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax. He told the Bayern Munich’s website that "I had a good feeling right from the first talks and I'm happy to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe."

"Bayern have just become German champions for the 10th time in a row and will also be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next year. I chose this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Mazraoui played for Ten Hag during his spell at Ajax, Ten Hag has previously said that regarding the style of play at Manchester United that “The football that we played at Ajax, we will never play here,”

“I have different players now and it’s also not the reason that I came here. The collection of players you have available determines your style of play and that is why we play here in a different manner than I have at Ajax.