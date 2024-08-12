Ange Postecoglou has added further firepower to his team's frontline. | Getty Images

Spurs fans seem to be the unfortunate ones who have to wait far into the transfer market to hear any news about new players and talent being signed, writes Lewis Pearson.

This wait, partnered with the departure of a legend in Harry Kane and numerous injuries has led to added pressure for Tottenham Hotspur to sign some new talent and enhance the squad’s abilities as a whole.

Ange Postecoglou had a set goal for the summer transfer window, with the main aim being to sign attacking players. I hope the players in question can bring us back to the great football that we were playing at the start of the 2023/24 season.

In my opinion, I think Federico Chiesa from Juventus would fit the criteria effectively. Not only is he a left winger, a position I feel needs improving, he has excellent pace and the technicality required. He is great on both feet, being able to cut in and shoot on his dominant right foot, or provide great assisting opportunities for the team.

Yet, it seems that Postecoglou and Levy’s sights have been set on central midfielders alongside an efficient striker.

Lucas Bergvall | Getty Images

A key example of this is through the signing of Lucas Bergvall, an 18 year old Swedish midfielder.

With his £8.5 million transfer from the Swedish side Djurgården, he is a young, talented player who I think will excel at Spurs with the help of Maddison and options of Werner and Johnson on the flanks.

Spurs have also been busy signing other youth players, such as Archie Gray who signed a £40 million deal from Leeds United.

Archie Gray

This is a signing I’m incredibly happy with. His pre-season games have shown him to be diverse and skillful, alongside having the flexibility to attack effectively or drop back to an inverted right back position defensively. This is needed for next season due to the departure of Emerson Royal.

His partnership with Bergvall is unmatched, something clearly displayed in the 3-2 friendly loss against Bayern Munich. This is also backed by player ratings from fan accounts, claiming Gray ‘looks like such a bright player’.

Whilst this connection paired nicely with Kulusevski up top, bagging two goals, I am excited to see an official number 9 like Solanke scoring the goals.

Bournemouth’s star boy signed to Spurs under a £55 million deal plus a potential £10 million in bonuses. Not only has Solanke got a great résumé in terms of the premier league clubs he has played for before, he also managed to secure 19 goals in the 2023/24 season, an impressive statistic which I feel is needed for the club.

Solanke signed from Bournemouth | Getty Images

Fans on X have expressed their excitement for this, claiming ‘He will be a good replacement for Harry Kane’ and being ‘the perfect fit’ , hopefully partnered with an effective midfielder offering assistance.

After the loss of transfer target Pedro Neto to Chelsea, I’m still eager to see Eberechi Eze at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium working alongside Solanke.

I think Eze would be a massive asset to Tottenham, offering a great attacking play style alongside the agility and dominance of a midfielder.

Whilst he offers an incredible enhancement to the midfield, I’m not convinced that the deal will be achieved due to Palace’s requirement of a £60 million release clause paid all at once.

So it remains contested whether Tottenham are going to sign any more players. Yet I believe that our signings have been impressive and will benefit us for the upcoming season.