Rory Burke: Former Irish Rugby Union star dies aged 30

Rory Burke, a former Connacht and Munster Rugby Union player, has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 30 on Friday, August 9 of undisclosed causes.

A natural prop, Burke played for Cork Constitution in his city of birth during his amateur career. When he turned professional, he featured Connacht, Nottingham and Munster. Additionally, he also made a handful of appearances on the international stage for Ireland’s U20s team. His funeral is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 14 in Ringaskiddy.

Connacht Rugby posted a tribute in the wake of Burke’s death on their official website, which reads: “Everyone at Connacht Rugby is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of former player Rory Burke, aged just 30 years old.

“Burke was a member of our professional squad for the 2019/20 season, and a popular member of the dressing room amongst players and management alike. A powerful loosehead prop, he joined the club from Nottingham where he made 30 appearances over 2 years having previously come through the ranks at Cork Constitution and Munster Rugby. He was also capped by Ireland at Under 20 level in 2014.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen, and all his friends and family fortunate enough to have known him.”

Munster Rugby also issued a heartfelt statement, in which they wrote: “All at Munster Rugby are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player and friend, Rory Burke.

“Munster Rugby would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Sarah, and parents Paul and Karen and to Rory’s wider family and friends, at this very difficult time. He will be greatly missed by the Munster family and to all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in peace.”