Medhi Narjissi, who has recently signed for Toulouse, went missing after swimming in the sea off Cape Town. General view of a sign warning of dangerous sea conditions at Dias Beach at the Cape Point reserve where he went missing | AFP via Getty Images

The French Rugby Federation said that the incident took place on Wednesday 7 August during a recovery session with other players in South Africa. Medhi Narjissi, 17, was preparing to take part in a five-nation tournament, involving England, Ireland and Georgia.

The BBC reported that “The search continued on Thursday as National Sea Rescue Institute spokesman Craig Lambinon said strong rip currents could have swept Narjissi into the surf zone and out to sea.”

Following the incident, search teams were immediately dispatched, and two sea rescue boats and a helicopter were involved. The Fédération Française de Rugby confirmed in a statement that the rest of the squad will be pulling out of the tournament and will be returning home.

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union said: "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the French rugby community for the tragic loss of Medhi.

"We cannot begin to comprehend the sorrow the family must be feeling at this moment. Please know that the entire rugby fraternity stands with you in mourning the loss of Medhi.

"This devastating news has been felt deeply across the rugby community here in South Africa and around the world."

England Rugby shared a message on their Instagram which read; “Everyone at England Rugby is extremely saddened to hear of the devastating news concerning France Rugby U18 Men’s player Medhi Narjissi.

“The thoughts of everyone at England Rugby are with Narjissi’s family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. The shocking news has been upsetting for all involved in the rugby community.”

According to IOL,” Police called off the search as the weather conditions were severe. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said all thoughts, care and compassion were with the family, friends and French U18 schools rugby squad.

“We believe members of the rugby squad may have been swimming at Diaz Beach when strong rip currents swept the teenager into the surf zone. At 3.16pm, the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre was contacted by TMNP (Table Mountain National Parks) rangers reporting a person in difficulty in the water at Diaz Beach, Cape Point.”