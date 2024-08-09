Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died while competing in a swimming event at a lake in Texas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a news conference that the organization was “deeply saddened” by the death of one of their athletes, and they were working with authorities on the investigation into the death. An official with the Fort Worth Fire Department said they were called out around 8am to assist police because there “was a participant in the water that was down and hadn’t been seen in some point in time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the fire department was not on the scene when the initial call was made. The athlete’s body was found about an hour later.

Faul added that CrossFit had safety personnel on site at the event. He said: “We’re doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community”.

The local medical examiner’s office named the athlete who died as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic from Serbia. Ðukić went missing during the competition which was being live-streamed on Thursday morning (8 August) according to The Barbell Spin, a CrossFit news organization at the site of the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of Thursday’s games were canceled following the incident. The competition began on Thursday and is slated to go through Sunday, with most of the events taking place in the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Dukic is considered to be Serbia’s best CrossFit athlete and was recently declared a semifinalist at the 2024 CrossFit Games Europe.