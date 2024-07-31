Amsterdam: British teenager, 14, drowns after falling from boat while sailing with friends
The boy, 14, was pulled from the Buiten-IJ water on Sunday afternoon (28 July) when emergency services rushed to the scene. Rescuers found the boy just under an hour from when he was first reported missing about 3:30pm.
Three fire brigade diving teams were called to the scene in a desperate search, with police and the Coast Guard also rushing to locate him. The boy was taken to hospital but he couldn't be saved. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.
The identity of the boy at this stage remains unclear. The IJ is a body of water just north of the city, known for being Amsterdam's waterfront. The police are currently investigating the incident but are reportedly treating it as a fatal accident.
According to NL Times, a two-year-old girl also died after falling into a lake in Heerhugowaard on Sunday. A bystander noticed the toddler lying motionless in the water at around 5pm and carried her to the side where onlookers performed resuscitation attempts.
First responders, including a trauma team via helicopter, tried to resuscitate the young girl once they arrived at the scene, but to no avail. She died a short while later, with police still investigating how she ended up in the water.
