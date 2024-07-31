Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old British teenager has tragically drowned after falling from a boat while sailing with friends in Amsterdam.

The boy, 14, was pulled from the Buiten-IJ water on Sunday afternoon (28 July) when emergency services rushed to the scene. Rescuers found the boy just under an hour from when he was first reported missing about 3:30pm.

Three fire brigade diving teams were called to the scene in a desperate search, with police and the Coast Guard also rushing to locate him. The boy was taken to hospital but he couldn't be saved. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 14-year-old British teenager has tragically drowned after falling from a boat while sailing with friends in Amsterdam. (Photo: ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The identity of the boy at this stage remains unclear. The IJ is a body of water just north of the city, known for being Amsterdam's waterfront. The police are currently investigating the incident but are reportedly treating it as a fatal accident.

According to NL Times, a two-year-old girl also died after falling into a lake in Heerhugowaard on Sunday. A bystander noticed the toddler lying motionless in the water at around 5pm and carried her to the side where onlookers performed resuscitation attempts.