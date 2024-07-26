Lanzarote holidays: British woman, 45, dies in suspected drowning after pulled from water in front of family on holiday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred just before 2.30pm local time yesterday (Thursday 25 July) at Las Cucharas beach, the largest and most central beach of Costa Teguise. According to The Mirror, well-placed sources have confirmed that the woman was British.
Lifeguards tried to revive the woman, 45, after she was pulled out of the sea before emergency medical responders took over. They were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mirror reports that the woman had been with her family at the time. A spokesman for a regional emergency response coordination centre said: “We received several calls just before 2.30pm yesterday, indicating a person with drowning symptoms had been pulled from the water and saying lifeguards were performing basic resuscitation manoeuvres.
“The appropriate emergency response was immediately activated. Emergency medical responders initiated advance resuscitation after arrival but could not save the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have been informed.”
Civil Guard sources said they were still awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the cause of death but said there was nothing pointing to it being crime-related in any way. The incident comes after a married couple have died on a popular beach in Spain after both having heart attacks. The married couple aged 87 and 85 respectively, died yesterday (Thursday 25 July) on the Centro beach in Guardamar del Segura in Alicante.
The incident happened at around 10.20am when the man apparently suffered a heart attack and was spotted floating in the sea. His wife rushed to his aid but as a result she also went into cardiorespiratory arrest. After 40 minutes of resuscitation, a Guardia Civil patrol from Guardamar del Segura, who had arrived at the scene, reported the death of both victims.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.