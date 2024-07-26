Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A married couple have died on a popular beach in Spain after both having heart attacks.

A man and a woman, a married couple aged 87 and 85 respectively, died yesterday (Thursday 25 July) on the Centro beach in Guardamar del Segura in Alicante. The man suffered a heart attack in the water and the woman who went to his rescue also went into cardiorespiratory arrest, Guardia Civil sources confirmed to Europa Press. The incident happened at around 10.20am when the man apparently suffered a heart attack and was spotted floating in the sea. His wife rushed to his aid but as a result she also went into cardiorespiratory arrest. After 40 minutes of resuscitation, a Guardia Civil patrol from Guardamar del Segura, who had arrived at the scene, reported the death of both victims. The incident comes after a British tourist died last month after trying to save two children struggling in water in Spain.

A married couple have died on a popular beach in Spain after both having heart attacks. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 52-year-old man ran into the water in attempting of helping the kids, aged six and seven, along with others at La Roqueta beach in Guardamar de Segura in Costa Blanca. However, the Brit passed away, alongside a 46-year-old man from Poland.

Two others, believed to be a woman aged around 20 and a man, 22, were rushed to hospital with breathing problems. The Civil Guard said: "Two people lost their lives.