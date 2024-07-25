Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British travellers in Greece have been warned of an ‘historic’ heatwave following a series of deaths among holidaymakers in the popular destination this summer, with scorching temperatures reportedly reach up to 46C.

Meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos told Greek state television channel ERT: "This heatwave will go down in history. In the 20th century, we never had a heatwave before 19 June. We have had several in the 21st century, but none before 15 June." Tourists visiting Greece and its islands, such as Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, and Lesvos, have been particularly affected.

Greece is currently experiencing an intense and historic heatwave, with temperatures soaring to record highs. The National Observatory of Athens recorded a new peak temperature of 46.4C in Gytheio, Peloponnese, setting the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Greece since 2006. Another significant high was recorded in Kranidi, Peloponnese, at 45.9C.

Gytheio, Peloponnese | Getty Images

The heatwave, which began earlier in July, is expected to persist until at least the end of the month, with temperatures consistently exceeding 40C in many areas, including Athens, making it one of the longest and most severe heatwaves in the country’s history, spanning over 16-17 days​, it has been reported.

Authorities have also issued several warnings to residents and tourists, advising them to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, remain hydrated, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat. The Acropolis in Athens has been closed during peak afternoon hours to protect both visitors and staff.