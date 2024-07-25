'Tropical plume' could hit UK next month as heatwave conditions could see temperatures hit 30s
After a mini-heatwave put many in the mood for summer last week, wetter and more unsettled conditions this week may have dampened these hope. But fear not, as a barbeque summer may be on the horizon soon.
Europe looks set to be hit with a heatwave which will herald in temperatures in the mid-30s, with the mercury tipping up to late 20s in the south of England. New weather charts from WXCharts show the temperatures could soar from the beginning of August.
However, it isn't all good news for the country, with more northerly expected to have more unsettled weather and cooler conditions, according to the Met Office. The latest long range Met Office forecast for Monday, Jul 29 until Wednesday, August 7 reads: “The end of July and into early August will typically be dominated by a northwest-southeast split, with northwestern areas likely to experience rather breezy conditions with more cloud and some occasional outbreaks of rain as weakening Atlantic frontal systems attempt to push eastwards across the UK, while it tends to be drier and brighter much of the time towards the south and east.
“That said, there is also the small possibility of some rain, possibly thundery, spreading into the south and southeast from the nearby continent. Temperatures during this period will probably be close to or slightly above average overall, with the chance of some very warm conditions in the south and east at times.”
Temperatures could be higher going into August, with the Met Office saying: “Through the period as a whole, warmer than average conditions are more probable, perhaps with some short-lived hot spells.”
