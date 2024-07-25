Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tropical plume could be heading its way to the UK, bringing with it a rise in temperatures.

After a mini-heatwave put many in the mood for summer last week, wetter and more unsettled conditions this week may have dampened these hope. But fear not, as a barbeque summer may be on the horizon soon.

Europe looks set to be hit with a heatwave which will herald in temperatures in the mid-30s, with the mercury tipping up to late 20s in the south of England. New weather charts from WXCharts show the temperatures could soar from the beginning of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it isn't all good news for the country, with more northerly expected to have more unsettled weather and cooler conditions, according to the Met Office. The latest long range Met Office forecast for Monday, Jul 29 until Wednesday, August 7 reads: “The end of July and into early August will typically be dominated by a northwest-southeast split, with northwestern areas likely to experience rather breezy conditions with more cloud and some occasional outbreaks of rain as weakening Atlantic frontal systems attempt to push eastwards across the UK, while it tends to be drier and brighter much of the time towards the south and east.

Temperatures could be set to rise as a tropical plume sweeps across the country. | WXCharts

“That said, there is also the small possibility of some rain, possibly thundery, spreading into the south and southeast from the nearby continent. Temperatures during this period will probably be close to or slightly above average overall, with the chance of some very warm conditions in the south and east at times.”