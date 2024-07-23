UK Weather: Rain to hit parts of the UK as schools begin summer holidays, Met Office forecast
The Met Office said mainly dry conditions will dominate Tuesday (July 23) and Wednesday (July 24) but the weather will start to shift on Wednesday afternoon, with rain hitting western parts of the country, including Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and parts of western England.
On Thursday, the possibility of rain increases, particularly in southern regions, while scattered showers elsewhere may merge, resulting in longer spells of rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland, the forecasters added.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “The weather this week sees a somewhat typical mix of UK summertime weather, with some pleasant sunshine at times interrupted by showers or some longer spells of rain.
“A frontal wave close to southern England on Thursday could bring some more persistent rain here for a time, where it may feel rather cool, but Friday and Saturday will see a return to a mixture of bright spells and showers for many with temperatures near or just below average for late July.”
Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, a return to a mix of bright spells and showers is expected for many areas, with temperatures near or just below average for late July. Sunday (July 27) is predicted to be more settled, with isolated showers and sunshine, though high clouds from the west may cause increasing haziness.
However, more showers or longer spells of rain are likely making their way the following week with the wettest conditions anticipated in northern and western regions, while the south and east are expected to be somewhat drier.
The forecasters also said there is a possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorms at times, “with temperatures likely to remain close to or slightly above average.”
According to its long-range weather forecast between August 7 and August 21, no single weather type is expected to dominate during this period as dry, settled weather will likely alternate with wetter, cloudier conditions.
The northwest is expected to be the wettest, while the southeast may remain the driest. Overall, warmer-than-average conditions are probable, with some short-lived hot spells possible, said the forecasters.
