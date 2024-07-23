Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Lights may be visible again this week in some parts of the UK due to an approaching moderate geomagnetic storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued an alert, highlighting the possibility of visible auroras in the UK by Wednesday (July 24).

According to the Met Office, the solar storms predicted to peak on Wednesday, leading to aurora displays as far south as Northern Ireland, northern England, and similar latitudes, though visibility might be hindered by the near-full moon and limited darkness hours.

SpaceWeatherLive anticipates a Level 6 storm on a scale of zero to nine, with the storm's peak expected between Wednesday and Thursday, though this timing may shift as the storm progresses. The NOAA similarly predicts a high likelihood of Northern Lights visibility starting tomorrow.

Solar flares are intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun, lasting from minutes to hours. These flares affect Earth's atmosphere simultaneously with their observation due to the speed of light travel of the emitted energy. The resulting increase in X-ray and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) radiation ionizes the lower layers of the ionosphere on the sunlit side of Earth.

Stunning images of the Northern Lights captured by Astro Dog from Dalby Forest.

Typically occurring in active regions of the Sun marked by strong magnetic fields, solar flares are often associated with sunspot groups. As these magnetic fields evolve and reach instability, they release energy in various forms, including electromagnetic radiation observed as solar flares.

Across different locations, the Northern Lights are most visible between 10 PM and 2 AM on clear, dark nights. To maximize your chances, seek out dark, clear skies away from urban light pollution.

Since tracking periods of heightened solar activity can be challenging, it's advisable to install aurora forecast apps on your phone to receive timely updates and alerts. These tools help identify the best times for viewing based on real-time data and predictions from reliable sources such as NOAA and the Space Weather Prediction Center.