The Northern Lights are expected to be visible in the Canary Islands this month as another solar storm is forecast

Another solar storm is expected to hit a popular holiday destination in June bringing the spectacle of the dazzling Northern Lights to the skies. According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Centre, this upcoming event is based on a solar flare classified as an X-level eruption, the highest category on the scale used to measure these phenomena.

The flare, identified as X2.8, was detected by NASA's Solar Orbiter spacecraft and has continued to emit radiation which could trigger a G5 category solar storm, the highest on its respective scale. According to The Canarian Weekly, the auroras borealis could be visible in unusually low latitudes during June in the Canary Islands. Parts of the holiday destination could witness the phenomenon in what would be a rare sighting.

The Northern Lights are expected to be visible in the Canary Islands this month as another solar storm is forecast. (Photo: APA/AFP via Getty Images)

While these solar activities do not pose a direct threat to human health, they can interfere with electronic devices, affecting the operation of critical sectors. Continuous efforts by the scientific community are enhancing our understanding of the Sun's behaviour and its effects on Earth.