Northern Lights forecast: Stunning aurora borealis display expected to light skies in the Canary Islands in June
Another solar storm is expected to hit a popular holiday destination in June bringing the spectacle of the dazzling Northern Lights to the skies. According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Centre, this upcoming event is based on a solar flare classified as an X-level eruption, the highest category on the scale used to measure these phenomena.
The flare, identified as X2.8, was detected by NASA's Solar Orbiter spacecraft and has continued to emit radiation which could trigger a G5 category solar storm, the highest on its respective scale. According to The Canarian Weekly, the auroras borealis could be visible in unusually low latitudes during June in the Canary Islands. Parts of the holiday destination could witness the phenomenon in what would be a rare sighting.
While these solar activities do not pose a direct threat to human health, they can interfere with electronic devices, affecting the operation of critical sectors. Continuous efforts by the scientific community are enhancing our understanding of the Sun's behaviour and its effects on Earth.
It comes after there were stunning displays of the Northern Lights in the Canary Islands early in May. The Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands captured stunning images from the Roque de Los Muchachos Observatory in La Palma and breathtaking photos were captured in Tenerife, specifically at El Teide.
