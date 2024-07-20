Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a couple of days of sunshine, the weather has turned again - however, the Met Office has predicted when the temperatures will start to rise again.

Sweltering temperatures of recent days are set to subside as clouds and cooler weather return to the UK this weekend, the Met Office has said. The news comes after Friday was confirmed as the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 31.9C at St James’ Park in central London.

The AA has warned routes to the coast will be busier than usual this weekend as families flock to take advantage of the hot weather. However, temperatures are unlikely to reach the high 20s for “at least a week or so”, a Met Office forecaster said.

Clouds will return on Saturday and higher temperatures will be restricted to the east and south east of England, which could still see 28C to 29C. Heavy rain and bursts of thunder are forecast to hit Wales and south-west England on Saturday, and thunderstorms may develop in the East and South East.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be fresher, brighter, drier, and will mainly stay around the low 20Cs, which is the July average, the Met Office said. And by Monday, the weather will be changeable but the week ahead will largely be dry.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said temperatures could rise again “right at the end of July”. He said it is too early to tell if the mercury will top Friday’s reading, but he “certainly wouldn’t rule out a higher temperature in August or even later this month”.

There will be “occasional very warm or hot spells” in August but there is “no strong signal” that high temperatures will be prolonged or widespread across the UK, he added.

East and south-east England have already seen “almost double” the rainfall expected for the whole of July, Mr Morgan said. “I think that’s why a lot of people have welcomed the last couple of days, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have not see the high temperatures that the rest of the UK have seen – they’re still waiting if they do like hot weather.”

The AA recommended road users travelling in the heat put a sun shield over the back windows, have iced water in the car, try to leave their vehicles in the shade and use a windscreen shade when parked.