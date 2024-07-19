Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strawberries could be the next climate change casualty, a new study has found. Global warming is putting the popular summertime treat in peril which could lead to soaring prices for consumers.

Scientists say rising temperatures could adversely affect California’s strawberry crop. Using a new method of analysis, scientists from the University of Waterloo, Canada, found that a rise in temperature of 3 degrees Fahrenheit could reduce strawberry yields by up to 40 per cent.

The 2022 market for strawberries alone was worth more than US$3 billion or the economies of California and the United States making them one of the most lucrative commodities. Dr Poornima Unnikrishnan, of Waterloo's Department of Systems Design Engineering, said: “This research shows how climate change can directly impact the foods we love, emphasising the importance of sustainable farming practices to maintain a stable food supply for everyone.”

Optimising irrigation to ensure adequate water supply during heatwaves, using drip irrigation and scheduling operations to avoid peak periods of hot weather are examples of sustainable farming practices, according to Dr Unnikrishnan, as well as using shading plants and installing shade structures to mitigate heat stress.

The team started their analysis with strawberries because of their popularity and notoriously short shelf life. They say their findings, published in the journal Sustainability, suggest potential implications for the availability of all produce imported from California.

Using a model that linked air temperature anomalies and strawberry yield the researchers were able to predict the probability of yield loss. Dr Unnikrishnan said the process allowed for the measurement of greater variability over time and the most accurate findings to date.

She said: “We hope the better understanding of the influence of rising temperatures on crop yield will help in the development of sustainable agriculture responses from the government and farmers. There is an urgent need for farmers to adopt new strategies to cope with global warming.”