Temperatures to reach mid-20s this week according to Met Office after heatwave marks start of summer weather
Temperatures reached a peak of around 32C in the south last week, with many keeping their fingers crossed that this pointed towards a more promising summer after what has so far been a dreary washout for much of the country. The Met Office’s latest forecast indicates that the bright summer days look set to continue.
While Monday (July 22) will begin mostly rainy and cloudy across the country, this will break with warm sunshine developing as the day moves on. The brighter and drier conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “This will feel warmer as a result, particularly in the South with highs reaching the mid-20s.”
However, a weather front will move on from Thursday, likely to bring wetter conditions back for most places. Friday looks to have sunny skies with a few showers, with higher pressure building into the weekend to bring long more settled conditions.
The slightly better weather comes as English and Welsh school pupils join Scottish and Northern Irish pupils on summer break.
