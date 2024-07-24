This is the best fabric to wear during hot weather - and there's an unusual reason why

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the warm weather continues, experts have revealed why linen is the perfect fabric to wear during a heatwave. It turns out, our favourite summer staple shirt isn't just stylish, it's practical too.

According to product care expert, Lance Millet, at menswear clothing brand Raging Bull, most people don't realise that linen is 'resistant to bacteria as it doesn't hold moisture' meaning that 'it doesn't tend to catch odorous smells, even when the weather is hot and you naturally sweat more'.

Lance adds: "Linen is made from natural fibres and has great absorption abilities, making it the ideal choice for a hot summer's day. There's nothing worse than material sticking to your body when it's hot outside and linen is naturally light and loosely woven making it floaty and airy. This allows heat to escape from the body, helping you to keep cool and dry all day."

Before you pull out your favourite linen shirt, here are some tips on how to care for the cooling, summer fabric.

Always iron inside out

Lance advises: “Linen shirts should always be ironed inside out and on a medium heat, to avoid any unintentional damage. Linen is notoriously known for creasing easily, so a top tip is to iron the garment whilst it’s slightly damp or use a water spray or steam setting to eliminate creases.”

Use white wine vinegar to remove stains

“Quite often, linen comes in light or white colours which means the smallest mark or stain can be quite obvious. If you do spill anything on linen, remove any excess straight away and dab the fabric gently and lightly with a clean cloth soaked in white wine vinegar. Then, wash the garment in cold water to prevent the stain from setting. Always avoid any cleaning product containing bleach as this can damage the fabric," Lance explains.

Store your linens properly to keep them at their best

Lance says: “Between wears - and seasons - be sure to store your linens properly to preserve the quality and longevity of the garment. Your shirt should be clean and completely dry to prevent mildew or odour. Before the first wear of the season, refresh the shirt by airing it out or giving it a gentle wash.