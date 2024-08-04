Wales flanker Alun Carter dies aged 59 after long career in rugby
Carter made his international debut against England in 1991 and won the second of his two caps against Scotland later that year.
Following a playing career which took in spells at Pontypool and Newport, he became a distinguished sport analyst and spent 12 years as part of the Welsh management. That period included the home Rugby World Cup in 1999 and, under head coach Mike Ruddock, the 2005 Six Nations Grand Slam success.
Carter later reunited with Ruddock at Worcester, where he spent five years as team manager, before returning to Pontypool as a consultant and director of rugby.
“The former Wales international Alun Carter, who became one of the most influential people in the establishment of performance analysis in rugby in Wales, has died while out on a walk at the age of 59,” read a WRU statement. “The WRU sends sincere condolences to the friends and family of Alun Carter.”
