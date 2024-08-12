Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A defensive duo from a top Bundesliga side will be having medicals at Manchester United today.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Manchester United have been keen on signing Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt - a transfer saga that has been rolling on for weeks. But now, the Red Devils look set for a double-whammy of a coup.

It comes following the signing of centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille - who has since picked up an injury in pre-season and will be out for three months - and a penalty shoot-out defeat in the Community Shield to rivals Manchester City at the weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraou from Bayern Munich are having medicals at Manchester United today. | Getty Images

The Old Trafford side’s lack of defensive depth was exposed at the game, conceding a late goal to the Premier League champions as Facundo Pellistri was forced to play out of position at right-back. Diogo Dalot, while he can play on both sides of the back line, has been unable to settle on one side or the other thanks to teammate injuries over the past season.

Now, de Ligt and Mazraoui are flying out to Manchester today (August 12) for medicals, before the paperwork is confirmed on their transfers.

Manager Eric ten Hag will be hoping that signing Mazraoui will give Dalot some stability, helping him to better provide cover for the injury-prone England international Luke Shaw.

Writing for HITC, Sean Fisher said: “A double deal for De Ligt and Mazraoui has now been accepted by Bayern and the duo are flying in to undergo their medicals. HITC understands that they will undergo their medicals on Monday before finalising their moves.”