Manchester United are standing firm in their negotiations with Bayern Munich - as they look to secure a top transfer for a discounted fee.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Red Devils are in pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch centre-back is keen on a move to Old Trafford, having somewhat fallen out of favour at the Bundesliga side.

But while both player and club are keen to make a deal happen, Manchester United are still playing the waiting game with negotiations.

The reason for this is that although de Ligt has a contract that runs until 2027, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah - which would make the Dutch player even more expendable for the German side. It comes despite Old Trafford’s new arrival Leny Yoro picking up a three-month injury, meaning he will miss the start of the Premier League season.

Writing for Football Talk, Charlie Campbell said: “The 24-year-old has the opportunity to secure regular playing time with the Red Devils after the untimely setback for Yoro. In the long-term, the duo could be rotated in the right central defensive position by manager Erik ten Hag. They could also play together with de Ligt comfortable playing from the left side of central defence too.

“United are likely to play the waiting game for de Ligt as they are aware of Bayern’s interest in Tah. The German giants could be compelled to lower the asking price. De Ligt has no desire to entertain offers from any other club than United.”