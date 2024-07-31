Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United are targeting a pair of players from two of Europe’s top clubs after suffering injuries during pre-season.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have secured the services of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. But the former looks set to miss the start of the Premier League season and so manager Eric ten Hag has been forced to delve back into United’s coffers for a replacement.

Someone who was already on Manchester United’s shopping list was Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. After Yoro was seen on crutches before United’s pre-season game against Arsenal, signing him has become a top priority for ten Hag. And with de Ligt being taken out of Bayern’s pre-season squad, the road to snapping him up may well have been paved.

Meanwhile, Man United are also in talks to sign French midfielder Adrian Rabiot, who recently left Juventus after his contract came to an end. It is the third time United have tried to secure Rabiot’s services, and according to Caught Offside, negotiations are going well this time around.

Speaking to Dutch publication AD, ten Hag said: “It remains to be seen whether Matthijs de Ligt will come, I know him well. I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern. Believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process.

“During my vacation I was three or four weeks out of the process. During that period it was really the club, the newly equipped scouting and recruitment department, that brought in these players.