Newcastle United fend off Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Blackburn wonderkid
Newcastle have secured the signature of Blackburn midfielder Rory Finneran - a 16-year-old who became Rovers’ youngest ever player when he came onto the pitch for an FA Cup match against Cambridge United. He was 15 years, 10 months and eight days old at the time.
Ever since, top-flight clubs have been keeping a close eye on the youngster, and over the summer months a bidding war has been taking place between Newcastle, Liverpool and Man United - all of which have held talks with the teenage midfielder.
Confirming his departure from Blackburn, Finneran said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the coaches, staff and my teammates at Blackburn over the past eight years at the club for supporting and helping me develop. It has been an amazing journey, from signing at under-eights to making my first team debut, I have enjoyed every moment and wish the best for everyone at the club.
“I felt it was the time for a new challenge and I am very excited for the next step in my career.”
Finneran is Newcastle’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following in the footsteps of Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy. The Magpies are also interested in signing German defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad depth for the coming season.
