Harrison Burrows spoke to National World after completing his big summer transfer to Sheffield United

New Sheffield United signing Harrison Burrows says the club’s ambition to win promotion back to the Premier League was a huge driving force behind his decision to swap Peterborough United for a move to South Yorkshire this summer.

The 22-year-old left back was one of the top performing players in the third-tier last season as Peterborough narrowly missed out on promotion through the League One play-offs.

Burrows’ tally of six goals and 15 assists earned him the League One Player of the Season award and made him a top transfer target for a number of Championship sides this summer, but he explains it was a simple decision to pick Sheffield United due to the ambition of the club this season.

"I think for me it was a pretty easy decision, obviously the size of the club helps, the manager and the players that they have brought in. I also feel that the goals they are looking to achieve this season match what I am looking to achieve in my career.”

Burrows joined Peterborough’s academy when he was just six years old and got his first taste of first team action just nine years later in a pre-season friendly against Ipswich Town. He signed his first professional contract two years later in January 2019 and instantly impressed as he made his full debut in a 4-0 victory against MK Dons.

Over the course of five seasons, Burrows would establish himself as a firm fan favourite, making 185 league appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 40 assists whilst mainly playing in defence.

His standout moment for the Posh came as captain when he struck two goals in six minutes to spearhead his side to a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the 2024 EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium. Burrows has been a star at London Road for a number of years but insists now is the right time to make a move.

He added: “I’m excited, really ready for a new challenge. I was at Peterborough for a long long time so I think the time is right for me to move on and I’m looking forward to it.”

Burrows also adds that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder played a key role in convincing him to join. The 56-year-old won promotion from the Championship during his first stint at the club in 2018/19 and is aiming to do it again this term.

Burrows explained: “I had discussions with him (Wilder) prior to signing and the way this football club is going to be playing this season matches the way I play.”

The left back’s move to Sheffield United was completed on Friday 26 July and he linked up with his new team-mates for the first time during a 2-1 pre-season victory against local rivals Rotherham on Saturday 27 July.

The youngster watched his new team-mates from the subs bench and claims he is already settling in nicely to his new surroundings. As he was given a warm reception by his new team-mates, he also added that he can’t wait to get started at Bramall Lane.

“I’m pretty fresh, but I think all the lads have been dead welcoming. The young ones and some of the new guys Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore I’ve had good chats with them. I’m buzzing. I can’t wait. I’m not used to 30,000 a week but that’s another reason that attracted me to such a big club.

“If you watch today. You see the football we played I think this season is really exciting for everyone involved. I think pre-season is all about building relationships, building fitness and I think all the games are really important.”

