Steve McClaren could leave Manchester United.

A Manchester United star has laid out his retirement plans.

The summer transfer window has been modestly successful for Manchester United thus far. They have brought Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to to the club - who else are they looking to bring on board.

A key figure at United has been tipped to leave the club in the next few weeks - meanwhile, a veteran midfielder has speculated on when he may end his career.

Former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough head coach could leave Manchester United in the coming weeks, according to a report from Football Insider. United’s coaching team has been bolstered by new additions recently, including Ruud van Nistelrooy - as such, McClaren’s standing has taken a hit.

Rather than take on a reduced role, McClaren could instead depart the club to seek out a new challenge. He has been with United for just over two years - he has not taken on a head coach job since 2019, when he was manager of QPR.

Christian Eriksen lays out retirement plans in interview

At the age of 32, Christian Eriksen’s days in football are numbered. He knows this - in a recent interview, he detailed his retirement plans and speculated on when his professional career may come to an end.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Eriksen said: “Now, I would say yes [to continue at elite level] but in three years’ time my mindset may be different, so that could be in the park or anywhere. There is a time and a place [for less game time] and I am not getting younger but it doesn’t feel like I’m not getting younger.

