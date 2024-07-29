Noussair Mazraoui could soon be a Manchester United player. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of a former West Ham United target.

Suffice to say, the 2023/24 season was yet another year of disappointment for fans of Manchester United. With the summer transfer window continuing in, how are they looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign?

The latest transfer reports claim United have ‘agreed terms’ with a coveted right-back who currently plays in the Bundesliga - additionally, they have also put forth an enquiry into the availability of a Chelsea player.

Noussair Mazraoui ‘agrees terms’ with Manchester United ahead of transfer move

A long-term United transfer target, Noussair Mazraoui, has ‘agreed personal terms’ to join the club, according to a recent report from Football Insider. While the Red Devils have yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich over his transfer price, they are thought to be making progress.

Mazraoui has also been in West Ham United’s sights, but he turned down the Hammers earlier in the transfer window. He made 29 appearances for Bayern last season, notching up four assists along the way.

Manchester United ‘enquire’ into status of Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

Manchester United have reportedly submitted an ‘enquiry’ into the current status of home-grown Chelsea player Trevoh Chalobah though they have not put forth an official offer as of yet. The Blues are under no pressure to sell - he is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “Trevoh Chalobah is contracted to Chelsea until 2028, so he can be quite picky with his next club.

“He is naturally disappointed to have been excluded from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of America, but won’t exit unless the club is right. He wants European football, or at worst a club that he believes can get it consistently and soon.