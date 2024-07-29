Arsenal receive 'major boost' in transfer pursuit and are 'back in the race' for Serie A star
Arsenal have finished 2nd in the Premier League table two years in a row. The summer transfer window is currently ongoing - can the Gunners make that one signing who could take them to the next level?
Mikel Arteta’s men are thought to be ‘in the race’ to sign a top Serie A striker after one of the leaders has pull out of contention - meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in a striker who currently plays for a top club in Portugal. They aren’t alone - Chelsea are also believed interested in both of the two players. Can the Gunners win the transfer race against their rivals?
Arsenal ‘back in the race’ to sign Victor Osimhen after PSG pull out
Arsenal had previously been linked with a move for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, but fell behind in the race to sign him due to the presence of PSG. Now, with PSG having pulled out of the race, the Gunners’ chances of signing him have been given a massive boost.
This is according to a report from FootballTransfers. Of course, Arsenal are not the only interested party - Chelsea had also previously been interested in a move for the Nigerian international.
Gunners ‘leading’ club to sign Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal are thought to be the leading club in the race to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. Previously, Sporting had been unwilling to sell, due to the 15% sell on clause in his contract - however, this has now been lowered. Even still, he will not be cheap, given his £86 million release clause.
Gyokeres rose to prominence during his time at Coventry City after he rose through the ranks at Brighton. He enjoyed a fantastic campaign at Sporting last season, scoring 43 goals and notching up 15 assists over the course of 50 appearances in all competitions.