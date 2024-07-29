Arsenal are ‘back in the race’ to sign Victor Osimhen. | Getty Images

Arsenal are said to be chasing one of Europe’s leading strikers.

Arsenal have finished 2nd in the Premier League table two years in a row. The summer transfer window is currently ongoing - can the Gunners make that one signing who could take them to the next level?

Mikel Arteta’s men are thought to be ‘in the race’ to sign a top Serie A striker after one of the leaders has pull out of contention - meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in a striker who currently plays for a top club in Portugal. They aren’t alone - Chelsea are also believed interested in both of the two players. Can the Gunners win the transfer race against their rivals?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal ‘back in the race’ to sign Victor Osimhen after PSG pull out

Arsenal had previously been linked with a move for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, but fell behind in the race to sign him due to the presence of PSG. Now, with PSG having pulled out of the race, the Gunners’ chances of signing him have been given a massive boost.

This is according to a report from FootballTransfers. Of course, Arsenal are not the only interested party - Chelsea had also previously been interested in a move for the Nigerian international.

Gunners ‘leading’ club to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are thought to be the leading club in the race to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. Previously, Sporting had been unwilling to sell, due to the 15% sell on clause in his contract - however, this has now been lowered. Even still, he will not be cheap, given his £86 million release clause.