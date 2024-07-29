Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Coogan will play Mick McCarthy in a new film portraying the events of the Republic of Ireland manager’s bust-up with captain Roy Keane ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

Keane ended up leaving the Ireland camp before the start of the tournament in Japan and South Korea after a public falling out with McCarthy.

The pair were involved in a verbal altercation after Keane had given an interview to a newspaper bemoaning the preparation and facilities laid on by the Football Association of Ireland. Keane had already been convinced to reconsider a decision to quit the squad, only for the falling out to lead to the Manchester United midfielder leaving anyway.

The film will be called Saipan – named after the Japanese island were Ireland were based – and will tell the story of events leading up to Keane’s departure, with Alan Partridge star Coogan confirmed in the role of McCarthy. Keane will be played by Eanna Hardwicke with production due to start soon with a slated release date of next summer.

“A million words have been written about what happened on that fateful week in 2002 on the tiny island of Saipan,” said producers Macdara Kelleher and John Keville.

“Next year audiences will finally get to experience first hand the feud between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy and why it was labelled ‘the worst preparation for a World Cup campaign ever’.”