Chelsea FC fans are scrambling to pick up the club’s stunning new away kit after some called it the “best in years”.

With the Chelsea pre-season tour in full swing over in America, the London club has partnered up with Nike once again to unveil its away kit for the coming season. Together, they have concocted a striking white shirt with blue trim, contrasted with orange accents that they say represents “fire and the shared ambition, burning passion and determination of the whole club”.

The shirt and shorts feature a woven fabric in “guava ice”, a lighter shade of orange. Both are accented by “team orange” and “rush blue” trims to provide contrast and a connection to the home kit, which also carries the tones synonymous with the club’s kits over the years.

This season’s away shirt also features a custom club crest, with a new innovative fabric that aims to keep players cool during intense matches.

Christopher Nkunku wearing Chelsea's new away kit for the 2024/25 season. | Chelsea FC

After the club released the new kit on Twitter, fans were quick to praise the design - and many are rushing to place their orders online.

Posting on X, @VdykCFC called it “One of the best shirts we’ve produced in years” while @CFCAzM commented: “I'm buying the Chelsea away kit. Immediately.”