Manchester United want to replace Old Trafford with ‘100,000’ seater stadium

The Red Devils plan to build a brand new 100,000 seater stadium to replace Old Trafford.

According to Laurie Whitwell from the Athletic, If the club continues its plan to overhaul Old Trafford, a new six-figure stadium will soon play host to Manchester United matches. The club has organised a joint task force to explore the future of Old Trafford including former club Captain Gary Neville and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. They have agreed that a new stadium would ‘future proof’ the ground to accommodate for a sharp increase in ticket demands.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, prefers for a stadium to be built from scratch rather than renovating the old site, with the suggested location adjacent to Old Trafford on land owned by the football club. This would allow the Red Devils to continue playing at home whilst construction work continues. Alternatively, Manchester United could build the ground stand-by-stand, but this would cause complications, reducing capacity. Which could prove difficult when housing the 51,000 season ticket holders.

A new build could take up to six years to complete and is expected to cost over £2 billion, whilst a renovation to the 74,000 seater Old Trafford could cost half that. All avenues of funding are being considered, including INEOS owner himself providing the funding, the club borrowing money, or a naming rights deal from a sponsor; similar to Barcelona’s ‘Spotify Camp Nou’.

The new task force has met four times, with the latest being last week, when Neville questioned how a new Old Trafford would appear architecturally. The consensus amongst the group is a desire to preserve the ‘heritage’ of the stadium that has hosted United games for 114 years. The characteristic red bricks and ‘distinctive roofing’ are aspects that might be incorporated to carry through an industrial feel that coincides with United’s history and Manchester’s roots as a city.

Ratcliffe is reported to want a full recommendation, with details regarding the direction of the new stadium by the end of the year. A new sub task force is also being established to consult with fans, and engage with the community, as United believe the project could regenerate the wider area around the stadium.