Old Trafford roof leaks during Manchester United vs Arsenal

Criticism has been aimed at Manchester United after their roof leaked during a game against Arsenal.

Manchester United were beaten by a score of 1-0 by Arsenal yesterday afternoon (May 12) - but the result wasn’t the only source of embarrassment for Red Devils fans.

The rain was heavy in Manchester yesterday. Sadly, for numerous sections of the United fanbase, the roof of Old Trafford did little to protect them from the downpour. It was noticeably leaking - cascades of water were flowing through large holes in the covers above the stands.

The Bobby Charlton stand was the worst affected, with a huge waterfall pouring through the roof. The water also began to pool on the pitch, forming a large puddle near the advertising boards.

Thankfully, the inclement weather did not have a major effect on the outcome of the match. Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 20th minute - United only mustered two shots on target over the course of 90 minutes.

Newly-appointed United chief Jim Ratcliffe has plenty of challenges ahead of him - while fans of the club will point to the results on the pitch as their greatest call for concern, the state of Old Trafford itself will also need to be examined.

Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace head coach Alan Pardew pointed the finger at the Glazer family, saying [via TalkSPORT]: “You have to point the finger here at the Glazers, they’ve definitely taken their eye off the ball on a number of issues. Bottom line with the financials, well done, you’ve taken all the money out. Good luck to you.

“Actually, what have you left behind? A club in a massive crisis and Jim Ratcliffe is going to have to pick up the pieces and he has a big job on his hands.”