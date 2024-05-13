Ron Lynch dead: Australian rugby league legend described as ‘all time great’ dies aged 84
Australian rugby icon and Parramatta Eels legend Ron Lynch has died aged 84.
Lynch, who was affectionately nicknamed ‘thirsty’ was suffering from a long-term illness and passed away in Sydney hospital on Sunday 12 May.
He enjoyed a sensational career as a forward from 1961 to 1973 and though he is best known for his time with Parramatta, he also represented the likes of City, Country and NSW.
Lynch represented the Australian national team on 12 occasions and was a member of the team which participated in the 1967/68 Kangaroos tour.
Lynch was regarded as an excellent leader on and off the pitch during his incredible career and in 1970 he briefly served as Parramatta’s captain coach.
Acknowledged for his contributions to the sport, Lynch was made a Life Member of te Parramatta Eels in 1970 and was inducted into the Eels Hall of Fame in 2003.
His achievements were also recognised nationally when he was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000.
The Rugby League Player Association paid tribute to Lynch on X. They tweeted: “The RLPA sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ron Lynch.
“Predominantly playing as a forward, Ron played an incredible 238 games over 13 seasons for Parramatta and Penrith and also represented NSW and Australia.”
'Ron 'Thirsty' was one of Parramatta's all-time greats,' teammate Denis Fitzgerald told News Corp.
“He was also a great family man who was very highly regarded and respected throughout the Parramatta community.
“It was a pleasure to play with Ron in 1970 and 1971 at Parramatta and he was someone I always looked up to.
“'He played an integral role in the Eels teams that made the semi-finals in the 1960s, which included a number of the all-time greats including Ken and Dick Thornett, Billy Rayner, Bob O'Reilly and Brian Hambly.”
