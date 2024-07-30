Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is spreading his feathers like a peacock in a bid to secure the signature of an in-demand German defender.

The Newcastle manager is looking to sure up his defence for the coming Premier League season - and having already signed one centre-back, Eddie Howe is keen to add another one to the club’s wages. It comes after a season plagued by a total of 41 injuries, where the Magpies particularly suffered with losing the likes of Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar.

With Lloyd Kelly moving to Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth, Howe had been looking at French defender Jean-Clair Todibo. But after negotiations stalled, he has now switched his attention elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, Newcastle are now vying for the services of German defender Malick Thiaw. The AC Milan star is also capable of playing at right back or defensive midfield, and is being touted by Howe as Schar’s long-term replacement.

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw impressed in the Champions League against Newcastle last season. | Getty Images

While on pre-season tour in Japan, Howe was asked about Thiaw by the Athletic. He said: “There’s no updates on that - I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Writing for Geordie Boot Boys, James Rutherford added: “Hopefully it is not long before Howe can say more about Thiaw, as that would imply that the former Schalke man has become a Newcastle United player. Thiaw is the Magpies’ top defensive target, and the club desperately needs to make a breakthrough in the transfer market.