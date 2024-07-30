Newcastle boss admits he wants to sign £35m German star who is a "very good player"
The Newcastle manager is looking to sure up his defence for the coming Premier League season - and having already signed one centre-back, Eddie Howe is keen to add another one to the club’s wages. It comes after a season plagued by a total of 41 injuries, where the Magpies particularly suffered with losing the likes of Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar.
With Lloyd Kelly moving to Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth, Howe had been looking at French defender Jean-Clair Todibo. But after negotiations stalled, he has now switched his attention elsewhere.
Instead, Newcastle are now vying for the services of German defender Malick Thiaw. The AC Milan star is also capable of playing at right back or defensive midfield, and is being touted by Howe as Schar’s long-term replacement.
While on pre-season tour in Japan, Howe was asked about Thiaw by the Athletic. He said: “There’s no updates on that - I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”
Writing for Geordie Boot Boys, James Rutherford added: “Hopefully it is not long before Howe can say more about Thiaw, as that would imply that the former Schalke man has become a Newcastle United player. Thiaw is the Magpies’ top defensive target, and the club desperately needs to make a breakthrough in the transfer market.
“It has been a frustrating summer so far, and Thiaw currently feels like Newcastle’s best bet to change the mood around incomings.”
