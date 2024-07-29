Liverpool FC given a lifeline in race to sign exciting Napoli forward after Euros success
The Reds have been desperate to secure the services of Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was a shining light at Euros 2024. But so far, no significant inroads have been made by manager Arne Slot and his new club.
However, the club may have a glimmer of hope to still sign him before the transfer window closes on August 30.
Napoli’s director, Giovanni Manna, has hinted that Kvaratskhelia could be on his way out of the club within the next few weeks, after saying that “there will be movements” still to come in the transfer window.
Speaking to TeamTalk, he said: “We aimed to provide the coach with a competitive team from the first days of training camp to immediately tackle the championship. There will be movements, as there is still a month of the market left, and we might make some additions. This is a process, a project starting this year with the coach at its centre.
“We share a strategy with the club, and we are calm and clear-headed. We will not make any reckless moves but will make decisions that support our technical and tactical ideas.”
Kvaratskhelia himself has scored 25 goals and bagged 26 assists in 88 games for Napoli, making an immediate impact since arriving at the Italian club in 2022. After Georgia’s game against Portugal in the Euros, he said: “I respect Conte [the new Napoli manager], he's one of the best managers. I respect also Napoli, I love Napoli. I will decide my future after the Euros.”
