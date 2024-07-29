Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool have been given a second chance in the race to sign one of Serie A’s brightest talents.

The Reds have been desperate to secure the services of Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was a shining light at Euros 2024. But so far, no significant inroads have been made by manager Arne Slot and his new club.

However, the club may have a glimmer of hope to still sign him before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Napoli’s director, Giovanni Manna, has hinted that Kvaratskhelia could be on his way out of the club within the next few weeks, after saying that “there will be movements” still to come in the transfer window.

Speaking to TeamTalk, he said: “We aimed to provide the coach with a competitive team from the first days of training camp to immediately tackle the championship. There will be movements, as there is still a month of the market left, and we might make some additions. This is a process, a project starting this year with the coach at its centre.

“We share a strategy with the club, and we are calm and clear-headed. We will not make any reckless moves but will make decisions that support our technical and tactical ideas.”