Arda Guler playing for Türkiye. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are looking to sign a Real Madrid wonderkid.

We are now less than a month away from the end of the 2024 summer transfer window. Recruitment teams in the Premier League are doing everything they can to get deals over the line - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

Newcastle United are thought to be ‘interested’ in a highly rated wonderkid who currently plays for Real Madrid - meanwhile, Everton are ‘closing in’ on the transfer of a young midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Real Madrid’s Arda Guler

Newcastle United are weighing up the possibility of making a move for Real Madrid and Turkiye starboy Arda Guler, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT. Bringing him on board is, of course, a different story - not only are Los Blancos arguably the biggest club in the world, they also have no intentions of letting one of their most exciting young players leave them.

Guler made 12 appearances in all competitions for Madrid last season, scoring six goals from midfield along the way. He had trouble with injuries - had these problems not hindered his season, he could have racked up even higher numbers. At just 19 years of age, the pinnacle of his career is still well ahead of him.

Everton ‘on the verge’ of signing Habib Diarra

Everton have begun to ‘close in’ on the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Habib Diarra, according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato. While an exact figure for RC Strasborug’s valuation of the player has yet to be offered, it is speculated that the Toffees will need to pay around £25 million to secure his services.