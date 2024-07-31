Ben Chilwell is a Manchester United transfer target. | Getty Images

Manchester United could re-open talks to sign one of their transfer targets from earlier in the window.

Manchester United have made two major signings in the summer transfer window thus far - but with just under a month remaining, there is still plenty of time for them to make further additions.

After one of their new signings picked up an injury, United could re-enter the race to sign a Bayern Munich defender - meanwhile, A Chelsea star is thought to be on Erik ten Hag’s wish list.

Manchester United could re-open talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt following Leny Yoro injury

United’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt had cooled after they snapped up Leny Yoro earlier in the month. However, Yoro recently picked up an injury in a pre-season game - with the severity of the injury currently undisclosed, the Red Devils could re-ignite their interest in the Dutchman [via the Daily Mirror].

United and Bayern have yet to agree on a fee for the player - however, United may be more willing to meet their asking price if Yoro’s injury keeps him out of action for considerable amount of time.

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is ‘on Manchester United’s list’

Manchester United have already made one defensive addition to their squad this summer - recently, it has been revealed that they could make another. According to reports, the Red Devils are interested in a move for home-grown Chelsea star Ben Chilwell.

Speaking in an interview with TalkSPORT, journalist Alex Crook said: “Chilwell doesn’t really fit into his system. What he likes his fullbacks to do is a bit like Pep Guardiola, because we know he’s a Guardiola disciple. He wants to push on into midfield and play that hybrid role. That isn’t really Chilwell.