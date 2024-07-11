Man Utd have 'obvious' interest in Serie A ace but De Ligt reports 'not accurate'

United are prioritising the addition of another right-sided centre-back and De Ligt is the top target. | Getty Images

Manchester United may not be as close to signing one of their main summer transfer targets as fans had been led to believe.

England are through to the final of Euro 2024 and although it may not be a time for celebration for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, the rest of the country is jubilant.

Today, we’ll be looking at United’s supposed ‘obvious’ links with a Serie A ace - additionally, they have also hit a stumbling block on one of their main transfer targets.

Manchester United links with Dan Ndoye ‘obvious’

United have been heavily linked with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee - but they may make a move for another star of theirs. The agent of Dan Ndoye, Fahd Adamson, thinks it is ‘obvious’ that the Red Devils will look to sign him at some point.

Speaking to Blick, Adamson said: “Well, that’s kind of obvious. United belongs to INEOS, and Dan [Ndoye] has already played for the other INEOS clubs, Nice and Lausanne.

“Let’s see what comes of it. We need to discuss this with Dan and his family. It needs to be carefully considered to avoid making a wrong career move.”

Reports claiming Manchester United close to signing Matthijs de Ligt ‘not accurate’

Recently, Manchester United were thought to be on the cusp of confirming a move for Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich - however, a report from journalist David Ornstein would indicate the contrary.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ornstein said: “As things stand, Manchester United are working on this De Ligt deal. I think some of the reports saying that a fee is close. My information is that’s not necessarily accurate.

“I don’t mean to sound any alarm, but as things stand, it is something Manchester United continue to work on. I don’t have any sense of it being imminent, about to be done and announced.

“Famous last words, this podcast comes out, and he’s holding up a United shirt. Well, he’s not, because he’s at the Euros, so we’ll be okay on that front, but I think a bit of patience is required on this.”