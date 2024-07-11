Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The supermarket is making some adjustments to its opening hours ahead of the Euro 2024 final 🏆

Tesco will close its Express stores in England early on Sunday

Over 1,800 stores will close at 7.30pm, allowing employees to watch England in the Euro 2024 final

Employees will still receive their normal pay for the hours, even if they choose not to watch the match

Larger Tesco stores will already be closed by the time the final kicks off, as it falls on a Sunday

Stores will reopen as usual on Monday morning

Tesco has announced that it plans to close its Express stores in England early ahead of the 2024 final.

England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund last night (10 July), with a late Ollie Watkins [pictured] goal sending the Three Lions through to a final contest against Spain in Berlin at 8pm on Sunday 14 July.

Because of this, the UK’s largest grocer will close over 1,800 of its Express stores at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm.

The move is designed to enable employees to watch a final featuring England, and Tesco has said the change will allow thousands of staff members to get home or to the pub in time for kick-off.

Employees will still receive their normal pay for those hours, meaning staff who do not wish to watch the match will still be paid as usual. Because the match falls on a Sunday, the retailer’s larger stores in England will already be closed by the time the match kicks off.

All stores would then reopen as normal on Monday (15 July) morning, with the majority from 6am or 7am. Tesco reassured customers that stores would still be open as normal during the daytime on Sunday, so they can stock up on any essential pre-match supplies.

All online orders already placed for Sunday evening would be honoured and delivered as normal. Stores in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland would continue to remain open in line with their usual hours.

Tesco’s managing director of UK stores, Kevin Tindall, said: “We appreciate just how much this would mean to so many of our colleagues, and we want them to be able to celebrate with their family and friends.

“We will close our stores across England in time for them to get behind Gareth Southgate and the team, and we’ll all be hoping that football will be coming home.”

Come on England!!

