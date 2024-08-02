Fenerbahce could hijack Manchester United’s attempt to sign Sofyan Amrabat. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United could face competition from a former Chelsea boss for one of their main transfer targets.

Manchester United endured yet another disappointing campaign last season, despite their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City. Erik ten Hag is looking to make major improvements to his squad - what is circulating in the rumour mill today?

A former United and Chelsea boss is said to be looking to sign a Red Devils target - meanwhile, Ten Hag’s is said to be planning to make three more signings before the window slams shut on August 30. Can they get them over the line before then?

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have interest in Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat had a mixed season at United last year. His tenure was characterised by peaks and valleys, but nevertheless, the Red Devils want to sign him on a permanent basis. It may not be so simple, however, as Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have entered the race to bring the Moroccan international on board.

This is according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who note that Mourinho is looking to ‘hijack’ the deal that would see Amrabat move to Old Trafford. Nothing has been finalised as of yet, but Fenerbahce’s interest remains apparent.

Manchester United looking to sign three more players in the summer

United have already brought two new players to the club in the transfer window - and according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are looking to snap up three more before August 30.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote: “Man United already wanted to bring in one more centre-back in any event, and this remains the plan. Bayern want €50m guaranteed for Matthijs de Ligt, Man United insist on using add-ons, but talks continue. De Ligt is waiting for Man United, so it's quite a clear position. In other areas, I'd still keep an eye out for a new midfielder and on Mazraoui, who's also waiting for United.”