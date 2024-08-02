Benjamin Sesko may not join Arsenal in the summer. | Getty Images

One of Arsenal’s striker targets is said to have rejected a move to the club

We are fast approaching the final stages of the summer transfer window. There is still plenty of time remaining, but the days are running out - what is happening around Arsenal today?

One of the Gunners’ transfer targets is said to have turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium in favour of remaining at his current club - meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to meet the valuation of one of Arsenal’s other targets. Can Arsenal catch up to Arne Slot’s Reds or will they be beaten to the punch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Sesko has ‘decided to reject’ move to Arsenal

Arsenal had been linked with a move for 21 year old Benjamin Sesko in the summer - however, it now seems that this potential will transfer will not be taking place. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the player has rejected a move to North London in favour of remaining in place at RB Leipzig.

As such, Mikel Arteta will need to look elsewhere in his quest to bring a new striker on board. Last season, Sesko played 42 games in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and notching up a pair of assists. He also represented Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Liverpool ‘ready to meet’ asking price for Victor Gyokeres

Sadly, the bad news does not end with Sesko’s apparent rejection for Arsenal fans. One of their other main striker targets, Victor Gyokeres, is in the sights of Liverpool - and the Reds are ‘ready to meet’ Sporting CP’s valuation of the player.

This is according to a recent report from Football365. Gyokeres has a minimum fee release clause in his contract of £86 million - the Gunners are believed to not want to pay this, but it has not dissuaded the advances of Liverpool. He made 50 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 43 goals and notching up 15 assists along the way.