A Liverpool defender has been left pondering his future after being lined up for a potential trade to another club.

For almost a decade Joe Gomez has been Liverpool through and through, never quite becoming a mainstay in the starting XI but always doing a solid job when called upon. But it seems new manager Arne Slot may not value his services quite as highly as Jurgen Klopp did.

The Reds offered Gomez up to Newcastle United in a shock move to tempt English winger Anthony Gordon in the other direction. Gordon was a Liverpool fan as a youngster and, according to the Liverpool Echo, the move would have seen Gordon purchased by the club for £75m, selling Gomez back to the Magpies for £45m. The deal was “agreed in principle” as Newcastle sought to sell players to avoid financial sanctions.

However, with the sales of both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, the need to get rid of Gordon has subsided - and the deal fell through. Now Gomez, who wants consistent first-team football, is now thinking about his next move, having fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Simon Jones said: “Despite the departure of Joel Matip, the emergence of Jarell Quansah, and the development on loan at Mainz of Sepp van den Berg, means coach Arne Slot does have options, but Gomez's versatility and consistency has been crucial for Liverpool over recent seasons.

“Gomez has also had interest from Saudi Arabia while at 27 remains an accomplished and very experienced option for Champions League sides still assembling squads.”