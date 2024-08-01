Manchester United have another European star on their shopping list. | Getty Images

Manchester United have been given the go-ahead to sign an out-of-favour defensive midfielder.

French side Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have been negotiating with the Red Devils over Uruguayan player Manuel Ugarte, but have been maintaining a firm stance during talks. Now, management appears to have relented on some terms and a pathway has been opened up for Eric ten Hag to sign him.

Ugarte fell out of favour with PSG manager Luis Enrique last season, to the point where over the summer transfer window Les Bleus have brought in Joao Neves from Benfica to replace him in midfield. With the transfer window deadline drawing ever closer, PSG is now willing to let Ugarte move to Manchester on a “paid loan”.

For several weeks, United have been showing an interest in the midfielder - but according to L’Equipe, the loan will include an option to buy at the end. It comes just 12 months afer Ugarte joined the Parisian side for a £50m transfer fee.

Eric ten Hag will be pleased to have the extra back-up, particularly as the club’s injury list continues to mount. During Man United’s pre-season tour, new signing Leny Yoro has been injured, as has Rasmus Hojlund. Marcus Rashford and Antony also picked up injuries in last night’s victory against Real Betis.