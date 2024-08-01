Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United’s injury problems continue to mount with two more players forced off in their 3-2 friendly win over Real Betis.

The Red Devils emerged victorious against the Spanish side, but took a heavy toll for their efforts. Manager Eric ten Hag has already lost £52m signing Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund to fitness issues during the pre-season tour of the United States.

According to reports, Yoro will miss three months with a foot injury, while Hojlund’s hamstring strain will sideline him until September. Now, it looks like forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony have also been injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rashford scored from the penalty spot in the victory over Betis, but walked off in discomfort before the hour mark after he took a whack to his right ankle.

Marcus Rashford has joined Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund on Man United’s injury list. | Getty Images

Antony was one of eight players sent on at Snapdragon Stadium, but could not finish the match. The Brazilian forward exited in the 86th minute and looked inconsolable as he headed straight down the tunnel.

Manchester United’s pre-season tour has seen them face some stern competition ahead of the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on August 10. But without Hojlund, Rashford or Antony, United will have to rely on the likes of new signing Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and talismanic Brazilian Alejandro Garnacho.