Tottenham Hotspur are one step closer to securing the services of a player they have been eyeing for the past couple of seasons.

Spurs have been interested in Wolves attacker Pedro Neto for quite some time now, and under Ange Postecoglu he has become one of the club’s top transfer targets. With recent talks with Juventus forward Federico Chiesa reaching a stalemate, Spurs are reigniting their plans to sign the Portuguese star.

Now, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has made a frank admission about the club’s hopes of maintaining one of their brightest stars - and it seems to pave the way for Tottenham to get a move over the line.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto. | Wolves via Getty Images

Speaking to the E&S podcast, O’Neil said: “I know how good he [Neto] is, and I know how well he would do at a big club; obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“I think [he might stay]. There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoke to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it. But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.