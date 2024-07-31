Tottenham Hotspur given the green light to sign Wolves attacker as Postecoglu wraps up business
Spurs have been interested in Wolves attacker Pedro Neto for quite some time now, and under Ange Postecoglu he has become one of the club’s top transfer targets. With recent talks with Juventus forward Federico Chiesa reaching a stalemate, Spurs are reigniting their plans to sign the Portuguese star.
Now, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has made a frank admission about the club’s hopes of maintaining one of their brightest stars - and it seems to pave the way for Tottenham to get a move over the line.
Speaking to the E&S podcast, O’Neil said: “I know how good he [Neto] is, and I know how well he would do at a big club; obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.
“I think [he might stay]. There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoke to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it. But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.
“I’m confident that he will be here. Because we haven’t had anything really, that makes the club think that he won’t be. But of course, a lot of business can be done late.”
