Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have found themselves in a bidding war for the services of a highly-rated Serie A goalkeeper.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Italian media outlets, both Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas. Corriere dello Sport has reported that Southampton and Wolves are keen to secure the Greek international’s services.

Saints could even offer Carlos Alcarez to the Biancazzurri as part of their deal. But both clubs will have to cough up at least £17m, and that total could go higher if the two clubs get into a bidding war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandas signed for Lazio from Roma last summer, and has played 12 games for Marco Baroni’s outfit - but is contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.

Lazio's Greek goalkeeper Christos Mandas. | AFP via Getty Images

News outlet Sport Witness wrote: “Both Premier Leage side will be looking to bolster their squads this summer and the Greek player looks to be an option for depth. Jorge Mendes’ relations with Lazio could also be an advantage for Wolves as the Portuguese could broker a deal between the two clubs.”

Meanwhile, Lazio travelled to Southampton last week for a pre-season friendly, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Mandas himself has stayed silent about the transfer saga, and still has Lazio listed in his social media bios.