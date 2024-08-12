Wolves and Southampton set to battle it out for £17m Serie A goalkeeper
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
According to Italian media outlets, both Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas. Corriere dello Sport has reported that Southampton and Wolves are keen to secure the Greek international’s services.
Saints could even offer Carlos Alcarez to the Biancazzurri as part of their deal. But both clubs will have to cough up at least £17m, and that total could go higher if the two clubs get into a bidding war.
Mandas signed for Lazio from Roma last summer, and has played 12 games for Marco Baroni’s outfit - but is contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.
News outlet Sport Witness wrote: “Both Premier Leage side will be looking to bolster their squads this summer and the Greek player looks to be an option for depth. Jorge Mendes’ relations with Lazio could also be an advantage for Wolves as the Portuguese could broker a deal between the two clubs.”
Meanwhile, Lazio travelled to Southampton last week for a pre-season friendly, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Mandas himself has stayed silent about the transfer saga, and still has Lazio listed in his social media bios.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.