West Ham United’s bid to land Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly been held up by a dispute of the defender’s ‘exit terms’ from Old Trafford.

The Hammers have already enjoyed a successful summer transfer window after new head coach Julen Lopetegui spent over £100m on Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman, Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville, Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and Brazilian youngster Luis Guillherme. Free transfer deals for Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez have been secured and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo joined the Hammers on a season-long loan deal with a permanent move expected to follow next summer.

The summer spending is set to continue with the £15m addition of Red Devils defender Wan-Bissaka and the deal remains on course to be completed over the coming days. However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed a medical planned for 4pm on Sunday afternoon has now been delayed as the former Crystal Palace star continues to negotiate an exit agreement with his current employers.

After revealing a deal had been struck between the two clubs just 24 hours earlier, Sheth posted an update on Sunday afternoon, saying: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka still finalising his exit terms from Manchester United. Medical due for 4pm has been now delayed. He is still expected to travel to London this evening as those terms are finalised. West Ham remain hopeful a deal will still be struck.”

Foxes plot move for West Ham and Ipswich Town target

Leicester City are reportedly hoping to beat Premier League rivals West Ham United and Ipswich Town to the signing of Greece international Fotis Ioannidis.

Since marking their return to the Premier League with a Championship title win last season, the Foxes have undergone a number of changes. Promotion-winning head coach Enzo Maresca has departed for Chelsea and former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was named as his successor. Several new signings have arrived in the form of Fulham winger Bobby Cordova-Reid, Brighton forward Facundo Buonanette, Chelsea youngster Michael Golding and Atalanta centre-back Caleb Okoli. Issa Fatawu has also joined on a permanent basis from Sporting CP after helping the Foxes to their Championship title win during a loan spell at the King Power Stadium.

With Cooper still keen to boost his attacking options before the transfer window closes for business later this month, HITC have now reported the Foxes have made a bid believed to be worth around £23m for Greek striker Ioannidis. The Panathiniakos frontman scored 23 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Super League giants last season and has scored two goals in 11 appearances for his country. Ioannidis has reportedly been the subject of interest from Ipswich, Brentford and West Ham in recent months but the Foxes have now made a firm move to beat their league rivals to his signature. As it stands, Cooper will head into the new season with Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy and Tom Cannon as his main options to lead his line upon the club’s return to the Premier League but will hope to land at least one more forward over the coming weeks.